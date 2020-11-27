WVSSAC confirms Super Six is moving to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – For the first time since 1993, the high school football championship games will be played somewhere other than Wheeling Island Stadium.

Bernie Dolan, Executive Director of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission, confirmed to 12 Sports Friday morning that the WVSSAC has officially decided to move the Super Six Football Championship games from Wheeling to Laidley Field in Charleston.

Dolan also confirmed, as we reported Thursday, that the championship games will remain scheduled for the same days — Double-A on Dec. 4; Triple-A on Saturday afternoon; and Single-A on Saturday evening.

“We have not moved any championship games this fall. All of them have played as scheduled. … I anticipate we’ll put them off as scheduled. And we will try to keep their original time,” Dolan told us Wednesday.

However, there is a real chance at least one championship game won’t be needed, or be able to be played. See the tweet below.

As we've reported this week, if Ritchie Co. stays Orange, they will be eliminated — St. Marys/Pendleton defacto champ.

If RCB/Oak Glen can't play, RCB would advance.

In Triple-A: real chance neither game played Sunday. Bridgeport and South Charleston would move on. #wvprepfb — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) November 27, 2020

As stated in the tweet, Ritchie County remains very Orange according to the DHHR, which, if the county stays that way through Saturday, would mean the end of the Rebels’ season.

In both cases involving a team from Harrison County in the semifinals, the Harrison County team (RCB, and Bridgeport) would advance to the championship game if their semi-final game can’t be played due to COVID-19 protocols.

Robert C. Byrd would then face the Fairmont Senior/Bluefield winner, while Bridgeport is more than likely set up to face South Charleston, based on the current map.

However, Harrison County is trending in the wrong direction according to numbers from the DHHR, which would create even more chaos.

According to a source we spoke with, championship games that are canceled by Saturday’s map by the WV Department of Education do have a chance to be played, though, it is unlikely.

Any team that would advance to the Super Six, but be left without an opponent, could petition the WVSSAC to allow the other team to play. If this happens, the WVSSAC Board of Directors would have the option to vote on accepting or denying the request.

However, according to the source, it’s unlikely the Board of Directors would vote in favor of the request due to current COVID-19 protocols/guidelines.

Semi-final games are slated to be played on Saturday and Sunday, with the winners of those games advancing to the Super Six.