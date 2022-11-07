PARKERSBURG, W.Va – The WVSSAC finalized its 2022 playoff seeds ahead of the opening round this Friday with eleven local teams qualifying for the postseason across the three classes.

AAA

In Class AAA, Bridgeport earns the sixth overall seed and will host #11 Cabell Midland on Saturday at 7:30 at Wayne Jamison Field.

University goes on the road as the #13 seed to face #4 Hurricane on Friday night while #14 Morgantown faces the unenviable task of heading east to face #3 Martinsburg.

Both games are 7:30 kickoffs.

AA

In Class AA, North Marion slots in at #6 and gets a rematch with regular season foe and north central West Virginia rival in 11th-seeded Lincoln in round one. The Huskies defeated the Cougars 35-0 back in Week 5.

Fairmont Senior earned the right to host in the first round with an East-West Game victory on Friday and the #7 Polar Bears welcome 10th-seeded Chapmanville to 12th Street in the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

East Fairmont goes in the road in round one as the #13 team in Class AA to face fourth-rated Scott. It’s the first playoff appearance in 15 years for East and the fourth in school history. This game will be the first time the Bees meet the Skyhawks in football.

All three Class AA playoff games will kick off at 7:30 on Friday.

A

Finally, to Class A, Tucker County is the highest rated local team in the postseason at #7 and the Mountain Lions will host an East Hardy team they defeated 14-13 back in Week 3.

South Harrison helped its seeding last week by defeating Tucker County in Lost Creek on Friday and comes in at #9, traveling to Charmco to take on eight-seeded greenbrier west.

Doddridge county also earns a spot in the postseason at #11 and goes to face unbeaten six-seed Van for the first time in school history.

Each of those games will kick off on Friday at 7:30.

Clay-Battelle jumped from 17 to 15 with a Week 11 win over Hundred and gets #2 Williamstown on Saturday at 1:30. That game will be played at Parkersburg High School.

Check the Sports tab on our website for updates on round one of the WVSSAC football playoffs all week long.