PARKERSBURG, W.Va – Another fall week come and gone means another update to the WVSSAC’s football playoff ratings.

With just three weeks of games left in the regular season, teams are angling for the best possible seeding heading into the postseason.

In Class AAA, Bridgeport is the highest-rated team among local schools with the 6-1 Indians coming in at #5 in the state’s largest class.

University has overcome a slow start to find itself in good position at 12 while MoHawk Bowl rivals Morgantown are on the verge of falling out at 15 with the big rivalry game two weeks away.

In Class AA, North Marion remains in the top five with the Huskies sitting at #4 behind a trio of undefeated teams.

After a statement win over Liberty, East Fairmont sits at #9 while Fairmont Senior is one spot behind its biggest rival at #10.

Three straight wins for Lincoln has the Cougars in the 12th spot this week.

Finally in Class A, north central West Virginia’s unbeatens remain among the top teams in the state.

Doddridge County holds on to the fourth spot this week while Tucker County slots in at #7.

A win over AA Grafton bumps South Harrison up four spots to 12th this week while a loss to undefeated Cameron causes Clay-Battelle to slip out of the playoff picture at #17.