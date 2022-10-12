PARKERSBURG, W.Va – The WVSSAC released its latest playoff ratings on Tuesday.

In Class AAA, Bridgeport is tops among local schools in a tie for seventh.

Mohawk bowl rivals Morgantown and University are back-to-back in 11th and 12th respectively.

Down to Class AA, North Marion remains near the top of the table in fourth while the East-West game looks to carry stakes this year with East in 10th and Fairmont Senior 12th.

Lincoln sits 13th while Liberty comes in at 15.

Philip Barbour and Lewis County hold on this week in a tie for 16th.

In Class A, Doddridge County and Tucker County remain in the top five at fourth and fifth respectively.

Further down, Clay-Battelle sits at 14 with South Harrison slotting into the last spot at 16th