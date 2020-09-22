WVSSAC releases first HS football rankings of the 2020 season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission released its first set of high school football rankings for the 2020 season.

Bridgeport currently sits at No. 5 in Triple-A in its first season back in the top classification in the state.

A total of seven local Double-A teams, headlined by No. 3 Robert C. Byrd, are ranked. And four local Single-A teams are inside the top 16, including Doddridge County, which is ranked second in the class.

In total, 12 teams from our area are ranked in the WVSSAC’s first rankings.

