WVSSAC releases guidelines for fall sports postseason play, football playoff plan

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission released a plan for the fall sports postseason play Thursday afternoon.

In accordance with the West Virginia Department of Education Saturday color-coded map, schools that are Green, Yellow, and Gold will be eligible to participate in postseason play in all sports. As opposed to the regular season guidelines, schools that are Gold will be eligible to play against schools in Green, Yellow, and Gold counties.

Schools in counties that are Orange on the Saturday map will be unable to participate in football, soccer, and volleyball postseason play.

However, cross country and sideline cheer teams in Orange counties will be able to participate in postseason play if they receive negative COVID-19 test results within seven days of the start of the competition.

Schools in counties that are Red on the Saturday map, as well as counties that turn Red on the daily map throughout the week, will not be eligible for postseason play, regardless of the sport.

The WVSSAC also announced that fan attendance will be capped at 20% of the facility’s capacity.

You can see the full WVSSAC fall sports postseason guidelines here.

The football playoff requirements were also set by the WVSSAC Thursday afternoon.

Each team must complete four regular season games to become eligible for the WVSSAC football playoff. The top sixteen eligible teams at the end of the regular seasons will enter the playoffs.

Teams not eligible for the playoffs or teams that did not compete in ten regular season games, may add games to their schedules up until November 28th. Bonus points accumulated during these added games will not count towards playoff seeding.

You can see the full WVSSAC football playoff modification here.

The WVSSAC has also released its modifications to all winter sports this week. Those rules and regulation changes that will be in place for this season can be found for basketball, swimming and wrestling, on our website by clicking on those links.