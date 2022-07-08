PARKERSBURG, W.Va – The WVSSAC released its updated sectional and regional alignments for high school basketball for the next three seasons this afternoon and several local teams will have different paths in their bids for state tournament berths next year.

In Class AAA, the Lewis County Minutemen and Minutemaids will both move from Region II, Section 2 into Region III, Section 2.

The move will take Lewis County out of postseason competition with a number of area teams and match it up with opponents to the south with sectional foes now including Herbert Hoover, Nicholas County and Sissonville for both the girls and boys teams.

A pair of local private schools will drop from AAA to AA after previously electing to voluntarily play up in the larger classification.

Trinity Christian and Notre Dame will once again be sectional opponents as the Warriors will move from Triple-A Region I, Section 2 to Double-A Region II, Section 2 while the Irish will join them there from AAA Region II, Section 1.

Their new sectional competition will be Braxton County and South Harrison. The Trinity and Notre Dame girls programs are unaffected by the move.

Finally, Ritchie County will switch sides of Class AA Region I, going from Section 1 to Section 2 in both boys and girls hoops.

The Rebels are set to square off with Parkersburg Catholic and Williamstown in sectional play as this move makes way for Wheeling Central Catholic to join Class AA in Section 1.

Full sectional alignments for all four classes can be found here: 2022-2024-Basketball-Alignments.pdf