WVSSAC releases modifications for high school basketball

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – High school basketball as we know it won’t look the same this winter.

The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission released modifications, Thursday morning, for boys and girls high school basketball for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

Possibly the most drastic change to the sport for this season will be the elimination of the jump ball. Games will begin with the visiting team getting possession of the ball. Possessions to begin each quarter will then alternate from there.

Other major changes include:

The suspension of hand shakes prior to, and after, competition.

Face coverings are required if social distancing is not possible (coaching staff and other bench personnel are required to wear face coverings, scorers table personnel must wear face coverings.)

Cheerleaders will be required to wear face coverings/masks

In total, there are 16 changes outlined in the release.

Some of those changes, like the absence of the jump ball and the captains for each team not meeting at mid-court prior to the start of each game will be noticeable for fans.

Others won’t be as noticeable to spectators, but will change how officials do their jobs on the floor.

The release also that teams should travel with fewer people than they normally would.

It also states that fans and spectators shouldn’t be seated lower than the fourth row of the bleachers behind the team benches.

Modifications to basketball are just part of the modifications to winter sports that have been posted by the WVSSAC.