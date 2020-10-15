WVSSAC releases modifications for high school swimming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission has released modifications for swimming this winter.

According to the document on the WVSSAC website, there are 18 changes for the sport that will be in place this season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Possibly the most notable change is that athletes are instructed to arrive at the competition venue in their competition attire to minimize the need for dressing rooms.

There will also only be dual meets this year.

Other changes include:

Only one lap counter and timer per lane, except in championship meets.

Meet officials are to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

Face coverings are to be worn by athletes (except for when participating in events), coaches, meet officials, timers and spectators.

Home teams should use lanes 1-3, with visiting teams using lanes 4-6.

The WVSSAC also included the option of virtual meets, though it of course remains to be seen if coaches and teams will do that this season.

For a full look at the list of changes that will be in place this year, click on the link at the top of this article.