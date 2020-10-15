WVSSAC releases modifications for wrestling this winter

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission has released modifications that will be in place for the wrestling season this winter.

A packed one-page document on the WVSSAC website outlines the modifications for the sport.

Some of the changes address how things are done before events or matches, such as the fact that all weigh-ins will be conducted at each respective school prior to leaving for the event.

Athletes, coaches and “everyone at floor level” must wear a face covering, according to the document.

Things will be different after matches, as well, including the elimination of post-match handshakes, and that “A shower or wipe down is required after each match for wrestlers.”

Other changes include:

Officials will identify the winner of the match without contact.

During practices, wrestlers should be designated into pods of four or fewer wrestlers for all activities.

Competitions are limited to duals, tris and quads, with a maximum of 56 participants for high school. (For middle school, the maximum number is 60 participants.)

A complete list of the modifications can be found at the link at the top of the article.

The document also states that “Revisions to information in this document may be made at any time during the season.”

All facilities and competitions are to follow CDC guidelines.