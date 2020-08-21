WVSSAC releases recommendations for spectators at fall sporting events

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The WVSSAC released recommendations for attendance at extracurricular activities this fall, which includes sporting events.

The recommendations differ from sport-to-sport, and include the recommended guidelines for the number of spectators allowed, as well as if face coverings are required at events.

The full list of recommendations are shown in the tweet below:

Here are the @wvssac Guidlines!! No games at all in red or orange. pic.twitter.com/UrG7CRBy7F — Morgantown Athletics (@MohiganAthletic) August 21, 2020

Note that spectators are only allowed at events if the county is in the yellow or green color. Red and orange levels will not have extracurricular events.

According to the WVSSAC’s recommendation, only family members would be able to attend games if schools choose to follow them.

All indoor events, such as cheer competitions and volleyball games, require face coverings.

All outdoor events such as golf, cross country, soccer and football require face coverings if social distancing cannot be maintained.

The WVSSAC also included other recommendations that involve media admittance to sporting events and advising schools to have separate entrances, exits and restrooms for home and away fans.