WVSSAC releases statement regarding marching bands

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission released a statement Tuesday evening regarding the participation of middle and high school marching bands at football games.

The statement, in part, says that, “marching bands (will) be allowed to attend and perform pre-game (National Anthem) and half-time shows at HOME football games.”

The WVSSAC also provided modifications to how bands would normally operate during football games, including a separate seating area for band members that’s not in the bleachers; separate seating area for band parents and families; recommendation that face covering be worn while performing when possible.

This is after announcing on Monday that bands would not be permitted to play at any football games.

Governor Jim Justice released a statement of his own Tuesday afternoon, saying that he disagreed with the WVSSAC’s decision.

