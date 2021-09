WVSSAC releases Week 3 HS Football Rankings

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The WVSSAC released the week three high school football rankings.

University tops Class-AAA at the one spot followed by Bridgeport at eight.

In Double-A, Robert C. Byrd rings in as number one. Lincoln is ranked at seven and Fairmont Senior at 13. North Marion is tied at 15 with Mingo Central.

Doddridge County comes in the Single-A rankings at five, followed by Ritchie County at six. Trinity Christian comes in ranked eighth and Gilmer County is tied for 12th with Greenbrier West and Wirt County.

The Full List of Rankings: