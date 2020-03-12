WVSSAC suspends girls basketball tournament, postpones boys tourney amid COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that has caused sporting events and seasons to be postponed or suspended, the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced on Thursday that has suspended the high school girls basketball state tournament, effective immediately, and has postponed next week’s boys state tournament.

“It felt like this was the prudent thing to do at this point,” WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan said Thursday. “This was not going at a normal pace – this virus situation – and the reactions to it were quick and mighty. And you certainly didn’t want to be on the wrong side of that.”

Dolan also said he and The WVSSAC want to give the tournaments the opportunity to play out, however, that won’t be at this time.

Boys basketball Regional play was set to conclude Thursday night in Class-AA, as Triple-A and Single-A regional games had already been played. Both those games have also been postponed.

The girls state tournament began on Wednesday.

We spoke with Dolan about the status of the tournaments on Wednesday, and he admitted it was a fluid situation, but said tournaments were still a full go.

That changed Thursday, when Governor Jim Justice announced the shut down of the tournaments.

Justice’s announcement came during the Parkersburg Catholic vs. Tucker County game at the state tournament.

Eight other games had already been completed between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

The WVSSAC then announced Thursday afternoon that both state tournaments have been either suspended (girls) or postponed (boys), with the boys Regional round also being postponed.

Dolan said in his press conference that questions such as when will play resume, where will play resume, etc. cannot be answered today, “because we don’t know where this virus situation is going to take us.”

Comments from WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan about suspending the girls tournament, and postponing boys regional play and state tournament pic.twitter.com/ddBjKoPEYC — WBOY12SportsZone (@12SportsZone) March 12, 2020

Dolan reiterated at his press conference Thursday that West Virginia is lucky to still have no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

We will have highlights in the 12 SportsZone from the first two games of the day that did include area teams.

We will also have more from Dolan’s press conference.