MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WBOY) – The final day of the WVSSAC state swim meet concluded on Friday night with the George Washington girls and Parkersburg South boys earning state titles.

The Morgantown girls took second place behind the Patriots.

For local swimmers, Morgantown’s Caroline Riggs and Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cadence Vincent each earned all-tournament honors.

On the boys side, BU’s Preston Bennett and Elkins’ Isaac Anger took those awards as well.

Riggs picked up event wins in both the 200 breaststroke and as part of the Mohigans’ 400 freestyle relay team with Lillian Linscheid, Avery Householder and Delaney Householder.

In addition to those, the Bucs picked up a relay win in the boys 200 freestyle behind Bennett, Carter Zuliani, Owen Caynor and Reis Leonard.