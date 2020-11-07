WVSSAC updates plans for high school football playoffs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission has updated its plans for the high school football playoffs, according to a WVSSAC representative who spoke with 12 Sports Friday night.

Previously, the WVSSAC’s plans for the postseason were that teams in either Red or Orange counties on the WV Department of Education’s School Re-Entry COVID-19 map, which is released each Saturday at 5 p.m., to be ineligible for the playoffs, or any subsequent rounds.

However, according to the representative we spoke with, that has changed.

Once the playoff brackets are set in each classification, that will be the Top 16 for the duration of the postseason.

Any team in a county that shows as Red or Orange in the WV Dept. of Ed map will have until the release of the following Saturday’s map to improve their counties COVID-19 metrics, either on that map or the daily map by the WV DHHR.

If the county can do that, that team will be able to play, and can even play on Sunday, if necessary.

However, if the county does not improve by the following Saturday, that team will be eliminated, and its opponent would advance to the next round.