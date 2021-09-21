WVSSAC Week 4 high school football rankings released: Robert C. Byrd & Clay-Battelle the biggest movers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The WVSSAC released its latest football rankings on Tuesday.

The biggest movers in the rankings among area teams were Robert C. Byrd and Clay-Battelle.

The Flying Eagles moved down eight spots this week to Number 9, after suffering its first loss of the year to Keyser on Friday.

Meanwhile, Clay-Battelle, is up seven spots from last week’s initial rankings. The Cee Bees are 3-1 on the year, and enter competition in Week 5 at No. 14 in class Single-A.

University (4-0) dropped two spots in the rankings, despite handling business on the road at Wheeling Park on Saturday.

Click here for the full list of the rankings from the WVSSAC.