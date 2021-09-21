WVSSAC Week 4 high school football rankings released: Robert C. Byrd & Clay-Battelle the biggest movers

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The WVSSAC released its latest football rankings on Tuesday.

The biggest movers in the rankings among area teams were Robert C. Byrd and Clay-Battelle.

The Flying Eagles moved down eight spots this week to Number 9, after suffering its first loss of the year to Keyser on Friday.

Meanwhile, Clay-Battelle, is up seven spots from last week’s initial rankings. The Cee Bees are 3-1 on the year, and enter competition in Week 5 at No. 14 in class Single-A.

University (4-0) dropped two spots in the rankings, despite handling business on the road at Wheeling Park on Saturday.

Click here for the full list of the rankings from the WVSSAC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories