WVU alumna Bianca St. Georges nets opening goal for Chicago Red Stars in NWSL Challenge Cup semifinal victory

The Chicago Red Stars are headed to the NWSL Challenge Cup final after defeating the Washington Spirit with the help of a West Virginia women’s soccer alumna, Bianca St. Georges.

St. Georges put her squad ahead early when forward Morgan Brain found the former Mountaineer wide open in the penalty box. After a nifty move to shake a defender, St. Georges sneaked a shot in off the left post, putting Chicago up by a goal just seven minutes and forty seconds into the game.

A @biancastgeorges goal: you LOVE to see it pic.twitter.com/Vw3t8sucQc — Chicago Red Stars (@chiredstarsPR) July 23, 2020

St. Georges followed her score up with a heads-up play in the box, sending a short cross to forward Rachel Hill to finish — putting Chicago up 2-0 in the 11th minute.

At the final whistle, the Red Stars were victorious, 3-2.

The win was one of revenge for Chicago, having fallen to Washington in their Challenge Cup debut on June 27. That loss was also St. Georges’s first appearance for Chicago, with her tally now up to four starts in four matches played.