CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The NFL playoffs kick off this weekend which means 14 teams from around the country will be fighting for a chance to play in the Super Bowl. These teams are made up of the best of the best and feature several players from WVU and Marshall on their rosters.

Here are the active players on NFL playoff teams that finished their final college season at either WVU or Marshall.

West Virginia University

Rasul Douglas | CB | Buffalo Bills Douglas finished up his college career at WVU in 2016 and was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. During his rookie year, the Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, making him one of two active WVU players with a Super Bowl victory. He was picked up by the Green Bay Packers in 2021 and traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2023.

Tony Fields II | LB | Cleveland Browns Fields declared for the NFL Draft after finishing up his final season at WVU in 2020. He was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round and has remained in Cleveland for his entire career.

Bruce Irvin – DL | Miami Dolphins Bruce Irvin is the oldest player on this list and played for WVU from 2010 to 2011. He was drafted 15th overall by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2012 NFL Draft where he played for three seasons before being picked up by the Oakland Raiders in 2016 and playing there until 2018. Irvin has been on several other teams since then including the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks again, the Chicago Bears, the Seattle Seahawks for a third time, the Detroit Lions and finally he signed with the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 4, 2024.

David Long Jr. | ILB | Miami Dolphins David Long Jr spent his entire college career with the Mountaineers from 2016-2018 and was picked up in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. Long played for the Titans for four seasons before being signed by the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

Colton McKivitz | OT | San Francisco 49ers Colton McKivitz also spent his entire college career with the Mountaineers and played from 2015-2019. The San Francisco 49ers picked him up in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he has played there ever since.



Marshall University

Neville Hewitt | LB | Houston Texas Neville Hewitt spent two years with the Herd in Huntington from 2013-2014 and was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Miami Dolphins in 2015. He played for Miami for three seasons before being picked up by the New York Jets in 2018 and again by the Houston Texans in 2021.

Steven Gilmore | CB | Detroit Lions Steven Gilmore spent five seasons at Marshall from 2018-2022 before being signed by the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2023.



All information for this story was sourced from pro-football-reference.com.