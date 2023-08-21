MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU Baseball has announced that they will be providing West Virginia University students an opportunity to join the reigning Big XII Champions on the field.

According to the team’s website, WVU Baseball will be offering its walk-on tryouts for potential new team members on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Any WVU student that thinks they’ve got what it takes to make the team is welcome to try out.

Tryouts will begin at 5 p.m. at the Monongalia County Ballpark. Students that try out must wear appropriate athletic gear and be enrolled full-time at WVU—meaning that they must be registered for a minimum of 12 credit hours. Students must also have remaining NCAA eligibility.

Those that wish to try out must email Drew Hefner at marshall.hefner@mail.wvu.edu with a copy of the tryout form, proof of medical insurance, a copy of a physical conducted within the last six months and proof of a Sickle Cell Test.

Anyone with any questions is encouraged to email Michael Derringer at Michael.derringer@mail.wvu.edu.