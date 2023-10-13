MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — WVU’s Valorant esports team is returning to Columbus this Saturday to defend its Mid-Atlantic regional title in the Redbull campus Clutch tournament series.

Last year, WVU’s Valorant team defeated Rowan University for the regional title, after which they traveled to Dallas for the national final where they lost during the first round in a best-of-one against Fisher College.

Josh Steger, the director of WVU’s esports program, cited the team’s mentality and lack of depth as the two biggest obstacles preventing them from making a deep run.

The team’s in-game leader Theo “In0X” Bjornsson, who was recruited for WVU’s esports program this semester, says the team has worked very hard on its round executions and mentality, honing every detail in their playbook in preparation for this weekend’s tournament.

“I have really high expectations of everyone and I’m a little bit of a perfectionist to the cost of my teammate’s mentality,” Bjornsson said, while the teammate sitting next to him, Dino “DINX” Ferreira laughed to himself. “You’re going to see a whole different team this year than you did last year.”

In April of this year, WVU finished 4th in the NACE Starleague Varsity Premier tournament after they were eliminated by the eventual winners, Oklahoma Christian Esports.

If you want to watch WVU play in the Redbull Campus Clutch Mid-Atlantic Offline Qualifier the games will be streamed on Twitch on the following channels:

Valorant is a strategic, team-based first-person shooter where players need to capture and hold objectives to win rounds; the first team that wins 13 rounds wins the match.