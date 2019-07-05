WVU football announces 2019 promotional schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV ILLUSTRATED) – The 2019 WVU football home game promotional schedule has been announced, and once again includes fan favorites like Stripe the Stadium and Gold Rush.

The season opener against James Madison on Aug. 31 is a “Family Day,” presented by BrickStreet, at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Fans can purchase four tickets and a $25 concession voucher for $150 per Family Day package.

The WVU-JMU game will mark the start of a new era as Neal Brown debuts as WVU’s 35th head football coach and the Mountaineers will sport newly released Nike uniforms for the first time.

The non-conference matchup with NC State on Saturday, Sept. 14, will be a Gold Rush, presented by WVU Medicine. All fans are encouraged to wear gold.

The Mountaineers’ Big 12 Conference home-opener against Texas on Saturday, Oct. 5, will be the Stripe the Stadium and Homecoming game presented by the West Virginia Lottery.

Fans sitting in even-numbered sections (Sec. 102, 104, 202, 204, etc.), Touchdown Terrace and WVU students seated in the upper level student sections are encouraged to wear Gold to the game.

Fans sitting in odd-numbered sections (Sec. 101, 103, 201, 203, etc.) and WVU students seated in the lower level student sections are encouraged to wear Blue to the game.

To see a Stripe the Stadium map, visit www.WVUsports.com/StripeTheStadium.

The Mountaineers’ matchup with Texas Tech on Saturday, Nov. 9, will be True Blue, presented by Staples. The game also will be Military Appreciation Day and a Family Day package of four tickets and a $25 concessions voucher will be available to purchase for $200 per package.

WVU’s game with Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 23, will be Senior Day presented by SMART529.

“Another exciting home schedule is coming to Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in 2019,” said Matt Wells, senior associate athletic director for external affairs. “We are looking forward to game days returning in Morgantown this fall as we begin a new era under Coach Brown.”

Single-game tickets and mini-packages will go on sale, Tuesday, July 9, at 9 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.