WVU head coach, Neal Brown, acknowledges Caden Biser’s effort in freshman season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Coming off a needed bye week, West Virginia University football head coach, Neal Brown, met with the media on Tuesday to discuss his team and their upcoming game against Texas Christian University.

At the start of Brown’s press conference, the head coach began mentioning players on his team who he’s seen good things out of as of late.

Caden Biser (32) hands the football to a referee during a Morgantown High School football game in 2020. (Photo by WBOY)

Among that group was Keyser and Morgantown High School product, Caden Biser.

“Caden Biser, from right here at Morgantown High, he’s getting a lot of reps there at linebacker when we do Monday night football. And during the bye week, he got a lot of reps, because of our lack of depth there. And he did a nice job. Stood out,” said Brown.

Biser is the state’s reigning Chuck Howley Award winner, which is given annually to the top high school linebacker in West Virginia.

Biser, who graduated from Morgantown High this spring, has played in one game for WVU as a true freshman. He entered the Mountaineers’ Week 2 contest against Long Island.

