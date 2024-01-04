MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University’s club hockey teams are making a big splash with their alternate “third jerseys” this season.

The “Almost Heaven” jersey debuted in October and has spawned several videos that garnered national attention on social media.

The reveal video features members of WVU’s men’s and women’s teams modeling the jersey in several outdoor settings around Morgantown.

The team’s media department quickly followed the reveal video with a humorous response to concerns about the fact that players might damage their skates while walking on rocks and railroad tracks.

The jersey features the West Virginia state flag on the shoulders and is trimmed with an Appalachian landscape featuring mountains and a forest design.

The jersey was designed by team member and civil engineering junior Payton Donica, who was inspired by the view from the Morgantown campus.

“I thought it would be kind of cool to put some of the Appalachian mountains on the front of our jersey,” said Donica. “That would be different, and nobody’s ever done it before. So, I put on the front of the jersey and worked on it and when I saw it, I was like, yeah, that’s it.”

Donica ran the design past his teammates and the team’s general manager and received a positive response. The team then took the jersey design to university officials for final approval. The first run of jerseys were sold on the team’s website and at home games and sold out before Christmas.

“It’s been really cool,” said Donica. “It’s something I never imagined the fans would love as much as they do. I’ll go to (WVU) football games and I’ll see guys wearing the jersey around the football stadium.”

Donica’s design was a recent finalist in the podcast The Hockey House’s online vote for 2023 Jersey of the Year. In the end, UNC edged out the Mountaineers by just 24 votes cast on X and Instagram. The final tally: WVU 8,640, UNC 8,664.

“The local people, the local WV natives, they love it,” said Donica. “That’s what’s important to me. That was the point behind the jersey is something that every person in West Virginia could take pride in.”

The team is currently printing a second run of the “Almost Heaven” jersey. You can find it at home games at the Morgantown Ice Arena or on the team’s online store.