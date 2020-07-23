WVU hopes to elevate fan atmosphere with new ANC partnership

The next time Mountaineer fans pack into their favorite venue in Morgantown, they might notice something different in the atmosphere. At least, that’s the goal thanks to their newly-announced partnership with the experience design and execution company ANC.

It’s no secret that WVU Athletics has been hard at work replacing videoboards at both Milan Puskar Stadium and the WVU Coliseum — but this new partnership hopes to key in on ANC’s decades of experience with venues like Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and the music festival Lollapalooza.

In fact, the first mark of the new partnership is the new Coliseum videoboard itself, which was custom-designed by ANC in collaboration with WVU. The new board will add nearly 2.75 times as much LED than the current videoboard with a main video screen nearly double in size.

The new videoboard at Milan Puskar Stadium will replace the iconic videoboard in the south endzone, and will be 20 feet taller and 50 feet wider.









“Through our partnership with ANC, maximizing their decades-long experience in creating cohesive fan experiences, we’re highlighting that the fans are an integral part of West Virginia University and its athletics program,” said WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “These new boards are the next steps in modernizing our venues and giving us additional flexibility to create an exciting game experience. Not only will our fans love the upgrades, but they will totally enhance the look of the two venues.”