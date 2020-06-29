WVU men’s basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

(WVI) – A West Virginia men’s basketball student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19 and has entered self-isolation, according to the WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.

The news comes exactly one week before the team’s voluntary workouts are slated to begin on July 6 for student-athletes with negative tests. Women’s hoops begins their voluntary workouts on the same date.

WVU football has already returned to campus for voluntary workouts. Of the 167 COVID-19 tests administered as of June 25, two student-athletes returned positive tests for a rate of 1.2 percent. Other fall sports begin voluntary workouts on July 1, and all other sports on campus can begin on July 15.

All student-athletes are required to be tested three days before returning to team facilities, and must test negative to be allowed in.