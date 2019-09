WVU men’s hoops announces full 2019-20 schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV ILLUSTRATED) – West Virginia men’s hoops full 2019-20 schedule has been unveiled, filling in after their already-announced non-conference games.

Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers tip their conference slate off at Allen Fieldhouse, looking to get a road win against the Kansas Jayhawks. Although they’ve come close, WVU has not yet won at that venue.

Also notable in this year’s schedule is a Backyard Brawl reprise at Pitt, a non-conference clash against Ohio State in Cleveland, and a BIG EAST callback with St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

It all starts on Nov. 8 at home against Akron — where Huggins began his career coaching Division I basketball.

You can see the Mountaineers’ full 2019-20 schedule below.