WVU & NFL greats team up to coach youth players at Team Toothman Touchdown football camp

GRAFTON, W.Va. – McKinney field at Grafton High School was covered with youth football players Saturday morning, as they learned the necessary skills of the game from some of the best to ever come out of this state, and some current and former NFL players.

The Team Toothman Touchdown camp started bright and early Saturday, and it was all smiles all morning long.

The number of campers neared 200, and the list of counselors included the likes of Dante and Darius Stills, and WVU running back Leddie Brown. Wheeling native and cowboys cornerback CJ Goodwin was another in-state product in attendance. Future NFL Hall of Fame running back Frank Gore, and former Steelers wide receiver, Ernie Mills, also were on hand.

It was a wealth of football knowledge, skill, and experience – all giving back to kids who want to be in their shoes one day.

“It’s crazy because, at the end of the day, Dante and I, and really everybody here, especially the coaches were in the same position as these kids are at one point,” said Darius Stills, a former All-American at WVU and a current defensive tackle with the Las Vegas Raiders. “So, really, just like I said, just getting the whole different perspective on it was very cool actually.”

I caught up with Darius Stills (@DariusStills56) earlier today at the Team Toothman Touchdown camp, and asked him what it means to him to teach young players who want to be him some day. I also asked how life in the #NFL has been so far. pic.twitter.com/W6Ukw6LxgB — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) July 10, 2021

“I love doing this. I am one of these kids. I was born and raised in Wheeling, West Virginia. so to be back, giving back, is always a blessing man. I get a warm reception everywhere I go,” said Goodwin, who played his high school ball at Linsly in the Wheeling area.

Campers in attendance went through various drills throughout the morning: pass catching, running, punting and defense.

With kids at a camp like this, you get interesting questions. That included an entire group asking Dante Stills who he wants to be drafted by in next year’s NFL Draft.

So we asked those same campers where they hope to see the former Fairmont Senior standout end up.

“I want Dante to get drafted to my Philadelphia Eagles,” said one camper. “I want Dante to get drafted to the Seahawks,” said another. “I want Dante to get drafted to the Washington Football Team,” added a third.

Of course it’d be great to see Dante, and Leddie Brown, hear their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We’ll have more reaction from Saturday’s camp coming up on Sunday.