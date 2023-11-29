MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia University (WVU) announced in a press release on Wednesday that it has officially launched its bachelor’s degree program in Esports Business and Entertainment.

The announcement comes just two months after a series of program cuts in September. However, WVU is continuing to move forward with its growing esports program, which until now included only a minor in Esports Management and a handful of collegiate esports teams including the first all-female varsity Rocket League team in the United States.

According to the release, WVU’s Esports Management major is currently being offered through the College of Intercollegiate Programs with two areas of emphasis: Esports Business Development and Esports Marketing.

The four-year major includes several esports-specific classes such as esports business, governance, marketing, communications and event management.

WVU hired Chris Scroggins as the program’s academic director back in January, who came from the esports program at Shenandoah University. One of the members of the academic advisory board for WVU’s esports program, Zach Harrington, also served as the Assistant Director of Esports at Shenandoah University for several years before eventually leaving the program.

“The rapid growth of the esports industry in the last few years has created demand for business professionals with experience in the industry,” Scroggins said in the release. “The interdisciplinary and innovative nature of the major, paired with the esports-specific coursework, experimental learning opportunities, and input from top industry professionals has resulted in something special for our students.”

WVU’s esports program is still quite young, with its minor in Esports Management only launching Spring of 2023. Noah Johnson from Baltimore, Maryland was the program’s first big recruit and a top contender in Madden NFL.

Go here to read the full press release from WVU about the launch of the major.