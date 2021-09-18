WVU QB commit, Nicco Marchiol, pulls off massive comeback over nationally ranked Bishop Gorman HS

CHANDLER, AZ — A future West Virginia University quarterback led his high school team on one of the unlikeliest comebacks you’ll ever see, on Friday night.

Nicco Marchiol, a four-star quarterback out of Arizona, helped his Hamilton High Huskies erase a 17 point deficit with 1:10 to go in the fourth quarter.

Marchiol threw a pair of touchdown passes, and ran in the go-ahead, game-winning two-point conversion with nine seconds left.

🚨 Future #WVU QB Nicco Marchiol led one of the best comebacks you’ll ever see last night against National touted Bishop Gorman HS!

🚨 Future #WVU QB Nicco Marchiol led one of the best comebacks you'll ever see last night against National touted Bishop Gorman HS!

