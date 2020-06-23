UPDATE: DC Koenning is placed on administrative leave after player’s allegations, AD Lyons says

In Twitter statement, Martin says "enough is enough"

UPDATE, 5:51 p.m.: Defensive coordinator Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons.

“I want to thank Kerry Martin for having the courage to bring his concerns to light. We will not tolerate any form of racism, discrimination or bias on our campus, including our athletic programs,” Lyons said. “Coach Vic Koenning has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, and the department will work with the appropriate parties to conduct a thorough investigation into these allegations. This is serious, and we will act appropriately and in the best interests of our student-athletes.”

ORIGINAL, 4:13 p.m.: A WVU football defensive back says West Virginia’s defensive coordinator has made repeated insensitive comments involving race and religion.

Kerry Martin eyes the pile in WVU’s 2019 clash with TCU. (Photo: Jamie Green)

Kerry Martin, a sophomore safety from Charleston, made these allegations against defensive coordinator Vic Koenning Tuesday on Twitter. In the post, Martin said the Mountaineers “need a change” in their program.

Martin stated that during the 2019 spring season, Koenning referred to him using a derogatory term after Martin made a mistake in practice. He also alleges that Koenning has made racist remarks during recent team meetings.

Martin’s comments on Twitter are linked below:

I’ve been contemplating about posting but we need a change in our program. pic.twitter.com/40hZYXjxib — Kerry “KJ” Martin Jr.🌹 (@KMartinJr11) June 23, 2020

Several of Martin’s WVU football teammates, as well as athletes from other Mountaineer programs, have posted comments in support of Martin.

As a true freshman in 2019, Martin filled a significant role for WVU, appearing in all 12 games and recording 50 total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss.

West Virginia Illustrated has reached out to WVU football for comment. Prior to Martin’s tweets, WVU announced that head coach Neal Brown will address the media via video conference Wednesday afternoon.