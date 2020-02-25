WVU set to host Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship at Aquatic Center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) – For the first time in program history, the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are set to host the 2020 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, from Feb. 26-29, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, in Morgantown.

The conference meet moves from the University of Texas’ Lee and Joe Jamil Texas Swimming Center in Austin, Texas, for the first time since 2012. The Longhorns have hosted the championship for seven consecutive years. Morgantown’s first-ever Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship is set to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m. ET, with finals scheduled for 5 p.m. The three remaining days of competition will begin with prelims, starting at 10 a.m., while finals sessions are set to commence at 6 p.m. each day.

Admission on Wednesday is free for the entirety of the day. Tickets for all preliminary sessions from Thursday through Saturday are $6, while finals tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased at WVUGame.com or in person at Aquatic Center at Mylan Park’s box office, located on the second floor.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ is scheduled to provide streaming coverage of the championship for the first time, while live results are available at WVUSports.com/Swim. Fans also can follow along by visiting WVUSports.com/Big12Swim, which features the meet schedules, live results, ticket information and more.

“We’re very excited to host the Big 12 Championship and showcase our new facility,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “The teams have had a great three weeks of training and preparation, so we’re ready to get everything started this week. Now is the time to have fun and compete at our absolute best.”

Wednesday’s events include the 200 medley relay, men’s 1-meter diving and the 800 freestyle relay, while Thursday features the 500 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 free, women’s 1-meter diving and the 400 medley relay. Events tabbed for Friday include men’s and women’s 3-meter diving, 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and the 200 free relay. The championship concludes on Saturday with the men’s and women’s platform, 200 back, 100 free, 1,650 free, 200 breast, 200 fly and the 400 freestyle relay.

At the 2019 Big 12 Championship in Austin, the Mountaineer men earned a second-place finish with 849.5 points, while the women finished third with 533. Junior David Dixon is set to defend a pair of Big 12 individual championship titles at the conference meet this season, after he claimed the titles in the 100 and 200 butterfly in 2019. The Richmond, Virginia, native also notched a then-school record in the 200 fly to earn the victory.

Including Dixon’s record in the 200 fly, the Mountaineers broke eight total school records during the 2019 Big 12 Championship. In all, West Virginia collected two gold medals, nine silver and 10 bronze medals at the conference meet.

Joining West Virginia in Morgantown for the 2020 Big 12 Championship are conference foes Iowa State (women only), Kansas (women only), TCU and Texas. The Longhorns are the lone Big 12 representatives in the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) TYR Top 25 polls entering the Big 12 meet. The men’s team tops the rankings in the No. 1 spot, while the women are ranked No. 10.

The Mountaineer men’s team enters the Big 12 Championship with a 5-1 mark in dual meets, including a 1-0 Big 12 regular season. The women finished the season 3-3 in dual meets and 2-0 in the Big 12. The two squads closed the regular season with a pair of wins over George Washington on Feb. 1. The men earned the win by a score of 178-118, while the women topped the Colonials, 162-138.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUSwimDive on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.