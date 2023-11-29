MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Saturday, the WVU Men’s Soccer team will play in the quarterfinals of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament against Loyola Marymount (LMU), and on their coaching staff is a particular man who knows all about the Mountain State.

Those familiar with Davis & Elkins Soccer may recognize a key piece of LMU’s coaching staff in Dean Johnson. Johnson previously served as the head coach of the D&E Senators for two seasons (2021-22) and achieved an all-time 33-3-4 record, a tournament appearance and a #1 ranking, according to LMU’s website. Johnson’s staff also received a Division II Atlantic Region Staff of the Year award in 2021.

On April 11, 2023, LMU announced that Johnson would be joining its staff as an associate head coach and he has helped lead a team to the tournament once more. Johnson and the LMU Lions have gone 10-4-6 this season but boast a remarkable 7-0-1 record against teams in the top 40 in RPI. WVU sits comfortably in the top 10.

The Mountaineers will square off against the Lions this Saturday at 2 p.m. at a sold-out Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. You can learn more and see how to watch here.