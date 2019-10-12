WVWC drops Homecoming game to Frostburg

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – It’s homecoming Saturday in Buckhannon for West Virginia Wesleyan hosting the fellow Bobcats of Frostburg State.

Frostburg starts hot in this one as QB Will Brunson finds Christian Thornton for a touchdown. Score at 7-0 Frostburg.

Jarrett Northrop would lead Wesleyan back though, finding receiver Kenny Lewis Jr. for a 34 yard strike.

Also, later a little Philly special here for the Wesleyan as Northrop is now on the receiving end of a Derek Drapen pass for 6. The extra point would be missed making 7-6 Frostburg on top.

Will Brunson doesn’t take long to answer as he throws a 39 yard bomb to Isaac Smith. Frostburg State leads 14-6.



Before the half Wesleyan would get a big interception by Zechariah Johnson, but Frostburg State ends up pulling away in the end, winning by a score of 35-13.