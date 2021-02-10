WVWC women outlast D&E in Elkins

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELKINS, W.Va. – Vicky Bullett’s crew picked up their latest win on the road, defeating Davis & Elkins inside McDonnell Center, by a final score of 68-57.

The lady Bobcats got the win despite Davis & Elkins star forward, Jamiyah Johnson’s, latest double-double performance.

In her first game back after missing the last three contests, Johnson tallied 14 points and 17 rebounds.

However, it wasn’t enough thanks to a game-high 25 points by Abi Gabauer.

“Ball movement. Working as a team, playing as a team,” she said when asked what was working for her team Wednesday. “We just had so much fun out there and it’s just such a blast playing I love this game and so do my teammates. Playing together is just incredible. Personally just keep pushing, keep working hard, keep my hustle up and just play as hard as I can keep shooting because they’re going to fall.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories