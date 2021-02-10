WVWC women outlast D&E in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va. – Vicky Bullett’s crew picked up their latest win on the road, defeating Davis & Elkins inside McDonnell Center, by a final score of 68-57.

The lady Bobcats got the win despite Davis & Elkins star forward, Jamiyah Johnson’s, latest double-double performance.

In her first game back after missing the last three contests, Johnson tallied 14 points and 17 rebounds.

However, it wasn’t enough thanks to a game-high 25 points by Abi Gabauer.

“Ball movement. Working as a team, playing as a team,” she said when asked what was working for her team Wednesday. “We just had so much fun out there and it’s just such a blast playing I love this game and so do my teammates. Playing together is just incredible. Personally just keep pushing, keep working hard, keep my hustle up and just play as hard as I can keep shooting because they’re going to fall.”