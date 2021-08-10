WVWC’s Dwyane Martin looking forward to coaching alma mater as 2021 football season approaches

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Dwayne Martin was just named the interim head coach of the West Virginia Wesleyan football program in July after Tony Testa stepped down.

Martin, a former Bobcat player, is proud to be the head coach of the school that he played for.

“It’s a great honor to be able to come back,” Martin said. “It was a dream come true. … I wanted to be that guy to help these guys understand how important it is at your alma mater to stick in there. And a lot of the players, they look at it differently because they know I’m part of the family with them. That I’m invested in what we’re trying to accomplish here.”

And he says the players are excited, as well.

“I think the guys are very excited to get West Virginia Wesleyan football program in the right direction. Historically, we’ve had some success over the years, so we’re going to work on that,” Martin said.

Martin says one of the main goals is to keep the coaching staff in Buckhannon longer in hopes that that will keep players in the program longer.

He’s already work towards that goal, having elevated multiple assistant coaches to higher positions since he took over the program.

“Our main goal here is to keep our coaching staff here longer. If we feel like we can keep our coaching staff here, obviously we can get our players to get here.”

Martin did confirm that the Bobcats top defensive player, John Merica, is in the transfer portal and is no longer with the program. Merica will be a tough player to replace.

The interim head coach added that the defensive line might be the biggest strength of the Bobcats entering this season.

“We feel like we’re going to be very strong on the offensive end at the receiving corps. We have some guys who have been here several year,” said Martin when asked about the other strengths of his team. “We feel like our linebacker corps is guys who have been here for several years, so they’ll be able to work together.”

West Virginia Wesleyan went 1-9 during the 2019 season, and went 0-2 during the modified spring 2021 season.

The Bobcats open the season on the road at Division-I opponent, Drake, on Thursday Sept. 2.

Wesleyan was picked to finish last in the MEC preseason poll.