BUCKHANNON, W.Va – Nominees from each conference were announced recently for the NCAA’s Woman of the Year award and one of the Mountain East Conference’s picks just finished her college basketball career right here in north central West Virginia.

Malaika Kimmons came to West Virginia Wesleyan in 2018 and four years later leaves as the image of a well-rounded student athlete.

She says that mindset is something she never had to think about because it was instilled in her from a very early age.

“My mom always encouraged us to be well-rounded so I won’t say its something I necessarily focused on,” she said, “I have alot of different interests outside of athletics and outside of academics so honestly I just kind of pursued whatever I was interested in and it just kind of all came together.”

In addition to basketball, Kimmons served as the vice president of Wesleyan’s Black Student Union, secretary of the college’s student union and was a member of Benzene Ring, WE LEAD, the school’s gender equality team and the West Virginia Wesleyan College gospel choir.

While she had plenty of different experiences during her four years in Buckhannon, it’s the people she made those memories with that she will miss most of all.

“The people definitely make Wesleyan what it is. I made a lot of great friends,” she said, “I love all of my teammates, current and former, and even like my classmates and people that I met outside of both. I just love the people.”

With an undergraduate degree in biochemistry from West Virginia Wesleyan in tow, Kimmons begins her pursuit of a doctorate of pharmacy at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s Eshelman School of Pharmacy.