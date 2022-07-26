BUCKHANNON, W.Va – Former West Virginia Wesleyan women’s basketball player Malaika Kimmons has been named one of two nominees from the Mountain East Conference for the NCAA’s Woman of the Year award.

Kimmons spent the last four years in Buckhannon with the Bobcats, averaging 5.5 points per game 5 rebounds while recently graduating with a degree in biochemistry.

Off the court, Kimmons served as the Vice President of Wesleyan’s Black Student Union and Secretary of the Student Union.

Additionally, she was involved in West Virginia Wesleyan chapter of Benzene Ring, WE LEAD, Gender Equality Team and the West Virginia Wesleyan College gospel choir.

Kimmons is one of 577 nominees for the award from across the country with three finalists from each NCAA division to be selected and a winner chosen at the NCAA Convention in January 2023.