WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley returns to state where his career began

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley returned to state where his career began Saturday for Northeast Wrestling’s Wrestling Under the Stars event at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Foley, who was operating as a guest referee for the NEW Heavyweight Title match, began his career more than 30 years ago in West Virginia.

“Well it’s always fun to travel around the country, and the world, but there’s only one state where I had my first wrestling match, and that’s right here in West Virginia. It was in Clarksburg 33 years ago, and so I feel in some ways like I’m coming home,” Foley said.

As for the title match Saturday night, it went outside the ring to start between Darby Allin and J.T. Dunn.

But then things got too out of hand for Foley’s liking – the in-ring referee was knocked down – and he intervened.

Foley brought out his good friend Mr. Socko, and introduced him to the face of Dunn.

And with Dunn down, Allin sailed in from the top rope, and pinned him to retain his title.