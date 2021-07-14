Wyatt Minor has two big goals in mind ahead of first season with RCB

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd football team was on the doorstep of competing for a state title last season.

A year later, the Flying Eagles are working towards that goal once again, and doing so with a new Division-I- caliber lineman, who I caught up with last week, and who told me about the two big goals he has in mind for this season.

Wyatt Minor won a state title with the Bridgeport Indians in 2019, and was an all-conference lineman last year for the Indians.

Minor has ditched the Bridgeport red and white, for the blue and green of Robert C. Byrd.

“I went to Norwood (Elementary School) with these boys, and it’s nice to be back united with them. You know, putting the work in with them,” said Minor. “I’m just going to try to help while I can, teach them the right things, do what we need to do to get there.”

Minor is receiving looks from multiple Division-I programs, and has received interest from West Virginia and Virginia Tech. He will bolster an offensive line that’s looking to help arguably the best running back in the state be even better than he was last season.

“It’s going to be fun. I’m hoping to help (Jeremiah King) break that record this year. It’s going to be, it’s going to be a ride,” Minor said.

If Minor and the “King of Clarksburg” are able to accomplish that goal, they could be well on their way to accomplishing another one of Minor’s goals for this year.

“RCB’s never won a state championship before. And I’m looking to help them get their first.” Wyatt Minor, Robert C. Byrd junior OL/DL

Along the journey towards accomplishing those goals will be a Week 5 matchup with his former team. Minor says that game will be emotional.

It always is when Byrd and Bridgeport get together. But even more so for the 6’6″ lineman, who will now know both sides of one of the biggest rivalries in the state.