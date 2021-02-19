Young Bees wrestling program is led by three seniors featuring three-time state champion

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The East Fairmont wrestling team is a young group this season. The Bees graduated two state tournament placers but who they do bring back includes one of the top wrestlers in the state.

“We’ve got a three time state champ returning in Blake Boyers. Actually a pretty young team other than that we graduated some state place winners last year Geno Casuccio and Dom Postlewait graduated so we’re looking for Blake to be the leader on the team and then we’ve got some other seniors stepping up,” Bees head coach Adam Boyers said.

That’s right. Three-time state champion, Blake Boyers, returns for his last season with the Bees.

Boyers won his third consecutive state title last season by a 3-1 decision. He has major goals set for himself this season but he’s taking it day by day.

“I don’t try to focus on too much. Just keep doing what I’ve been doing the past three years, working hard and doing everything right and it’ll fall into place hopefully,” Blake Boyers said.

Boyers is one of only three seniors in this program and he’s already taking a leadership role on the team using what he’s learned from past EFHS wrestlers.

” Well I’ve learned a lot from the last seniors and their leadership so I just plan to keep doing what they’ve been doing and do what feels right,” Blake Boyers said.

Coach Boyers is simply excited to get his guys on the mat to compete this season.

“We’ve just been thankful to have a season. I mean that’s really been it. Let’s stay healthy and let’s use this time wisely, and just try to obtain our goals,” Coach Boyers said.

With a young team full of potential, anything is possible. The Bees can show what they’ve got in their first meet of the season at home on March 3.