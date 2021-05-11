Zach Davis is named Buckhannon-Upshur’s new football head coach

TENNERTON, W.Va. – The Upshur County Board of Education approved the hiring of Zach Davis as Buckhannon-Upshur High School’s new football head coach.

Davis spent the last three seasons as the head coach of the Nitro football program.

Prior to that, Davis coached for three seasons at Riverside High School.

He will now take over the Bucs football team, previously coached by Duane Stoeckle, that ended this season with a 1-5 record.



“Great school, great people, great community. I’ve known some people in this community for a couple of years and when the job came open, I wanted to apply, I wanted to take a shot at it and see how the interview went and I thought it went really well and I really enjoyed that process and I was ready to get to work. I’ll be up here for the summer and let’s get going,” Davis said.

Davis said his goal with the BU football team is to “win the day” and hopes his new team improves every day.



“The goal is to win the day. We want to be better today than we were yesterday, we want to trust the process, we just want to put in the work and the results will take care of themselves,” Davis said.

After being approved by the Upshur County BOE on Tuesday night, Davis showed that he is excited to take on a new team.

“This is awesome. I interviewed a week or two ago and I’m just ready to get to work. This is a weight off of your shoulders obviously when the board approves you and we’re just ready to go, ready to get this thing rocking and rolling,” Davis said.

Although he’s spent the last few years in the Mountain State, Davis is far from his hometown.



“I’m originally from Jacksonville, Florida. I went to college in Virginia and then we moved to West Virginia for me to be a head coach. I wanted to be a head coach before I was 30 years old and I became a head coach when I was 29. I’m thrilled to be here at Buckhannon-Upshur High School,” Davis said.



