Zach Davis leads first practices of BUHS football coaching tenure

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Mother Nature may have disrupted plans for some local teams participating in the three-week practice period on Wednesday, but the Buckhannon-Upshur football team was able to get a good bit of its practice in, all while doing so under new leadership.

Zach Davis is the new head coach for the Buccaneers, as he has taken over the reigns at BUHS from longtime head coach, Duane Stoekle.

Davis comes to Buckhannon from Nitro High School, and Wednesday was one of the first practices he’s conducted with his new squad.

For Davis and his staff, the three-week period is a great time to get to know their players. It’s also a good time for the players to get to know their new coaches and their schemes, as well as what the new head coach is expecting from them from now through November.

“You’re teaching kids what to do. You’re getting to the how – how do we do it? Then why do we do it. But really these first couple days it’s what do we do,” said Davis. “What do we call this? What do we call that? What do we expect? And that’s on us, as coaches, to make sure that it’s clear what we expect and how we want it to be done.”

In talking with Davis at practice, he’s excited to be in Buckhannon, and appears to have a staff ready to teach.

We’ll have more from Davis coming up on Thursday.