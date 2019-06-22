Zach Frazier to continue football career at WVU

There were plenty of choices for Zach Frazier.

The standout offensive and defensive lineman had schools from the ACC, Big 12, Pac 12, and Conference USA interested in him, among others.

In the end, it’s the college from his home state that he committed to last Saturday.

Frazier, listed as the No. 3 recruit in the state of West Virginia for the 2020 class by 247Sports, committed to Neal Brown and West Virginia University over the weekend, and made that announcement Thursday evening.

“It feels great. I’m really excited. I’m really excited to play for them. Neal Brown is a great guy, and I really can’t wait to play for him. I’d say that was probably one of the main reasons I chose WVU, was Neal Brown. And Coach Moore, that will be my offensive line coach.” Zach Frazier on signing with WVU

Frazier’s timing on his decision to both commit, and announce his commitment, had meanings behind them.

“I committed to WVU on Saturday. Kind of like a surprise for my dad for Father’s Day. I mean, I’m an in-state guy. That’s this state’s university, and I just felt like it was a very fitting way to announce my commitment,” Frazier said.

By announcing his commitment on Thursday, the in-state product did so on the state’s 156th birthday.

Frazier has one more year left at Fairmont Senior, where he hopes to lead the Polar Bear football team to another Double-A state title, as well as competing for hardware on the wrestling mats and in track & field.