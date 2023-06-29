MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – The Gatorade boys West Virginia track player of the year award is headed to University High School for the third straight year.

Junior Drew Zundell is this year’s winner, following Josh Edwards who took home the crown in both 2021 and 2022 before heading off to run at the University of Oregon.

Zundell completed his third campaign with the Hawks as a two-time state champion, winning the 1600-meter run and anchoring the first-place 4 x 800-meter relay team at the WVSSAC state track and field meet.

Zundell’s win also makes it three consecutive years that both the boys and girls Gatorade track and field players of the year have come from the city of Morgantown after Irene Riggs earned the girls award for the third time.