Zyon Dobbs returns to the mountain state, commits to Fairmont State Basketball

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One former local athlete announced he will be returning to the mountain state…specifically to his hometown in Fairmont.

Former Fairmont Senior High School star guard Zyon Dobbs announced he is committed to Fairmont State Men’s Basketball.

Dobbs played at James Madison his freshman year of college but felt it was time to enter the transfer portal and Falcons head coach Tim Koenig jumped on the opportunity to have him back in Fairmont.

“Coach Tim, he called me as soon as I hit the transfer portal. We talked for about an hour the first day I hit the portal and that was big because the head coach called and talked for so long and I knew that he wanted me there,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs played in four straight state championship games and won two state titles with the Polar Bears and was a three time All-State first team selection. He says he already developed a relationship with his new coach.

“I’ve got a good relationship with the coach, coach Tim and recently I was just looking at the roster and he just told me what they needed. he told me what he needed to tell me I just thought it was going to be a great fit for me and it was close to home,” Dobbs said.

After his talks with Koenig, Dobbs knows what is expected of him on the Fighting Falcons hardwood.

“He just wants me to play hard, play my game, being able to shoot the ball, score the ball. Press and play and be able to play an up and down game,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs is excited to return to his hometown for multiple reasons.

“It’s cool. I’m going to be around everyone I grew up with. it’s going to be easy for my family to come to games and also I can see my little brother play in high school so that’s going to be cool,” Dobbs said.

He also has already set goals for himself, they are similar to the goals Koenig has expressed for his team as well.

“Of course I want to bring a championship back to Fairmont. You know, and all of the accolades maybe all conference here and there in the future years. but the biggest goal is to bring a championship,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs enters Fairmont State University as a sophomore and will have three remaining years of eligibility.