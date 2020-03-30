alderson broaddus baseball

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
NCWV Restaurants Open During COVID-19
Top Stories
Harrison County Restaurant extends discount to healthcare workers
Video
Auto glass shop helps to supply W.Va. hospital with protective equipment
WV DHHR announces 21 new cases of COVID-19; bringing total positive to 145 across the state
WVU Extension Service offering food safety tips during coronavirus outbreak
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Harrison County Restaurant extends discount to healthcare workers
Video
Top Stories
Auto glass shop helps to supply W.Va. hospital with protective equipment
WV DHHR announces 21 new cases of COVID-19; bringing total positive to 145 across the state
Shinnston residents remain without power following Sunday winds
Kroger announces more than 1,500 immediate job openings
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Big Tournament
Masters Report
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Top Stories
Messy Friday on the way
Video
Top Stories
Downbursts roll through the Mountain State Tuesday
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Active Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
alderson broaddus baseball
Former Battler Randy Dobnak on his first season in MLB
Video
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WV Gov. Justice announces quarantine order for some out of state travelers, closes state campgrounds
Video
WVU creates social media hit with ‘socially distanced’ version of Country Roads
WV DHHR announces 21 new cases of COVID-19; bringing total positive to 145 across the state
First positive COVID-19 case reported in Randolph County
West Virginia named 5th most stressed out state in recent study
DHHR confirms first coronavirus death in West Virginia
Video
WATCH: Sundale Nursing Home reports no new COVID-19 cases
Video
WVU Extension Service offering food safety tips during coronavirus outbreak
Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department confirms 10 cases of COVID-19 in Harrison Co.
WVU professor offers advice on teaching gifted children while schools are closed