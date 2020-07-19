amanda romano

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
NCWV Restaurants Open During COVID-19
Top Stories
DNR asking for the public’s help after a boater hit a swimmer and fled the scene on the Tygrat River
Bridgeport gym hosts fitness activities in park to encourage exercise and social distancing
Video
Salvation Army holds ‘Pathway of Hope’ graduation ceremony
Video
DHHR reports 59 new cases in Sunday evening update
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
DNR asking for the public’s help after a boater hit a swimmer and fled the scene on the Tygrat River
Top Stories
Bridgeport gym hosts fitness activities in park to encourage exercise and social distancing
Video
Salvation Army holds ‘Pathway of Hope’ graduation ceremony
Video
DHHR reports 59 new cases in Sunday evening update
Relay for Life of Upshur county holds their annual ceremony despite COVID-19 set backs
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Clear the Shelters
Open for Business
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
WVU Medicine Children’s Topping Out Ceremony
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Digital entrepreneurs in West Virginia recognized by Amazon
Video
Marion County Public Library hosts online adult painting class
Video
Medical marijuana business is looking to expand into North Central West Virginia
Video
Main Street Fairmont holds first Hometown Saturdays event
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Active Contests
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business form
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Search
Search
Search
amanda romano
Bridgeport gym hosts fitness activities in park to encourage exercise and social distancing
Video
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
DNR asking for the public’s help after a boater hit a swimmer and fled the scene on the Tygrat River
DHHR reports 59 new cases in Sunday evening update
Comet Neowise dazzles the night sky
UPDATE: DHHR confirms 73 new COVID-19 cases in evening report; 126 total new cases confirmed in West Virginia Friday
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
Video
Many residents of homeless camp in Morgantown say they don’t want to leave
Video
Sheetz speaks out about nationwide coin shortage
Video
West Virginia DHHR reports 28 new cases of coronavirus in Saturday evening update
Salvation Army holds ‘Pathway of Hope’ graduation ceremony
Video
Bridgeport gym hosts fitness activities in park to encourage exercise and social distancing
Video