Anthony Fauci
Fauci warns COVID-19 will not be eradicated, ‘new normal’ to stick around
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Total number of confirmed/probable COVID-19 cases in West Virginia rises to 1,705
Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced Oregon kitten
Pennsylvania man charged after sexually assaulting woman in her Morgantown home, troopers say
WV Gov. Justice says “things are okay” in the state’s Eastern Panhandle
2 women charged in Fairmont after deputies find at least 40 packages of heroin mixed with fentanyl in their hotel room
COVID-19 delays potential grand jury indictment for Barbour County woman charged with murder until June 15
Pennsboro man, 19, accused of having sex with 14-year-old girl in Clarksburg, police say
Nutter Fort woman sentenced for embezzling from Bridgeport Church in 2019
Fairmont State ends music and theatre programs, expands community music and theatre offerings
