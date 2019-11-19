arthur baxter

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Man arrested in September armed robbery of Preston/Taylor Community Health Center
Audit: West Virginia State Police went years sans formal buying rules
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday
West Virginia is home to a new Halloween-themed children’s show
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Man arrested in September armed robbery of Preston/Taylor Community Health Center
Top Stories
Live Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday
West Virginia is home to a new Halloween-themed children’s show
Sharpe Hospital staff launches “adopt-a-patient” program for Christmas season
Capito announces major grant for Philippi
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
The Big Game
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Salute Our Troops Photos
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Top Stories
Snowbird visits Jennings Randolph Elementary
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
arthur baxter
Man arrested in September armed robbery of Preston/Taylor Community Health Center
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Buckhannon woman accused of embezzling more than $16K from Upshur County Special Olympics while serving as director
Granville man charged in Westover for alleged sexual abuse of minor
Man arrested in September armed robbery of Preston/Taylor Community Health Center
Man charged after police allegedly find drugs, loaded gun in his sedan and Bridgeport hotel room
Audit: West Virginia State Police went years sans formal buying rules
Weather
West Virginia is home to a new Halloween-themed children’s show
Former Harrison County deputy found guilty of distributing heroin to confidential informants
Pennsylvania man arrested on multiple charges following Preston County traffic stop
WVU Medicine hopes deep brain stimulation will help fight opioid addiction